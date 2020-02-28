Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Notify SI, ASI Recruitment In April

The exam details will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) would release the details of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF recruitment in April. Graduates are eligible for the posts. SSC will select candidates for the posts through a written test, physical standard test or physical endurance test, a second written test and detailed medical examination; this was the selection process till last year. If the Commission makes any changes to this, it will be notified to the candidates through the exam notification.

The exam details will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

After the completion of each written test, the Commission would release answer keys on its website. Candidates will be allowed to check the answer keys and challenge it with relevant representations. The minimum qualifying mark in the written test is 30% and for candidates belonging to OBC/ EWS category the pass mark is 25% of the total marks. For candidates belonging to rest of the reserved categories the pass mark is 20%.

Both the tests will be computer based.

As per the exam calendar of the SSC, the first written test is expected to be held from September 28 to October 1.

The SSC will also begin application process for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination in April.

Click here for more Jobs News