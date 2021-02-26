SSC: Junior Engineer, Sub Inspector (Delhi Police, CAPFs) Exam Result Expected Today

SSC likely to declare the result of JE exam 2019 and SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs exam 2020

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare today the result of the Junior Engineer exam 2019 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020. The result will be available on the website of the SSC, ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download their result using their registration details.

SSC Result

Both these exams are the tier 1 exams and candidates who qualify in these exams will be shortlisted for the next selection test.

SSC JE 2020 exam is expected to be held from March 22 to March 25. SSC conducts this exam every year for selection of Junior Engineers in various organisations like border road organisation, central water commission, farakka barrage project and others in civil, mechanical, electrical, and quantity surveying and contracts discipline. The pass mark in the computer-based exam is 30% for candidates belonging to general category, 25% for candidates belonging to OBC/ EWS and 20% for the rest.

