SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: Important Points For Applicants

SSC JE exam will be held in March, 2021.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified to conduct open competitive examination for selection of Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines in organisations like Central Public Works Department, Border Roads Organisation, Central Water and Power Research Station, Central Water Commission, Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), Farakka Barrage Project, Military Engineer Services and National Technical Research Organization. The application forms for SSC JE have been released by the Commission on its website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till October 30. The exam will be held in March, 2021.

Apply Online

SSC JE 2020: Important Points For Candidates

Vacancies will be notified to candidates later

Only male candidates are eligible for the posts of Junior Engineers in the Border Roads Organization

Candidates with degree or diploma in the relevant engineering disciplines are eligible to apply

The age limit for the posts is 30 years except for the posts notified in Central Public Works Department and Central Water Commission.

Details on age relaxation is available in the notification

"In case of persons with benchmark disabilities in the category of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected-BA) and cerebral palsy, the facility of scribe is provided, if desired by the candidate. Since the posts are not identified suitable for persons with blindness and BA, therefore facility of scribe and compensatory time will not be admissible to such candidates," SSC has notified.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to November 1. Candidates who wish to make payment offline can generate the challan by November 3 and deposit the fee by November 5.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Selection to JE post will be through a computer based test and a descriptive exam.

Click here for more Jobs News