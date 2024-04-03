SSC GD Answer Key 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

SSC GD Answer Key 2024: The written examination took place from February 20 to March 30.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC GD Answer Key 2024 shortly. The answer key for the Constable (GD) positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination will be accessible on the official website once it is released.

The objection window will open upon the release of the answer key. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections within the specified timeframe, along with a processing fee.

The SSC GD 2024 examination was held to fill a total of 26,146 vacancies. These vacancies include 6,174 posts for BSF, 11,025 for CISF, 3,337 for CRPF, 635 for SSB, 3,189 for ITBP, 1,490 for AR, and 296 for SSF.

Those who qualify for the written test will be eligible to undergo the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. These tests will be conducted consecutively by the Commission.

The SSC GD written examination took place from February 20 to March 7, 2024, followed by a re-examination on March 30, 2024.

SSC GD Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download