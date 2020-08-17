SSC Notifies Medical Examination Schedule For Constable Post

SSC has notified the DME dates for Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) recruitment 2018.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified the schedule of the detailed medical examination which will be conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The medical test for Constable and Rifleman recruitment in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Assam Rifles, respectively will be held from August 24 to September 10. The admit cards for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) is available on the website of CRPF.

Download Admit Card

"All candidates are directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DME. Candidates will not be permitted for DME without Admit Card. They should also bring the original documents for checking by the Board of officers," says the notification.

CRPF has made wearing face masks compulsory for all the candidates coming for the test. It has asked candidates to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Body temperature of the candidates will be checked at the entry point and only those candidates who have normal body temperature will be allowed to enter the recruitment centre.

"Hence, if any candidate suffering from fever or having symptoms of COVID-19, under quarantine period or coming from containment zone should contact immediately on following helpline numbers before reporting at Recruitment Centre for further directions: 011- 26160255, 26160256, 26160259 and 26160260," it has said.

A total of 1,724 candidates will appear for the medical tests. The test was initially scheduled to be held from march 26 to April 7 but was later postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

