Delhi Police, CAPFs Exam: SSC Releases Merit List For Physical Efficiency Test

SSC Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exam: Physical efficiency test schedule released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the merit list for the physical efficiency test of candidates who have qualified the written exam of Delhi Police, CAPFs and CISF recruitment. Regional SSC offices have released the merit list on their website. "The candidates are directed to report at their respective venues as per the date and time mentioned against their names and roll numbers along with the documents mentioned in the call letter downloaded by them," SSC has notified.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF Exam Admit Card

This exam was notified in 2019.

SSC conducts exams for selecting Sub Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). However, in 2019 after the notification was released, SSC removed the CISF recruitment citing that Ministry of Home Affairs has reported that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF through direct recruitment.

The notification for this year's recruitment was released in June and only recruitment for Delhi Police and CAPFs have been notified.

Click here for more Jobs News