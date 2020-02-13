SSC Releases Paper II Marks For SI, ASI Recruitment Exam 2018

SSC has released paper II marks for SI, ASI recruitment exam 2018

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of candidates who appeared in Paper II of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018. The marks of candidates are available on the Commission's official website. Candidates would need their registration number and password to login and view their marks.

The marks will remain on the website till March 12, after which the link will be removed.

SSC CPO 2018 Paper II marks: Check Here

The result of PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on September 9, 2019. 4,418 male candidates and 332 female candidates were deemed fit to appear in paper II. Later, 33 additional candidates were declared qualified for paper II.

A total of 4541 candidates appeared in the SSC CPO paper II exam.

The result for paper II was announced on February 3 this year. The Commission fixed a minimum qualifying cut-off of 30% (i.e. 60 marks) for unreserved categories, 25% (i.e. 50 marks) for OBC and 20% (i.e. 40 marks) for all other categories, in Paper-II of the examination.

Based on the cut off marks set by SSC, 317 female candidates qualified for open vacancies, 385 male candidates qualified for open vacancies, 369 male candidates qualified for departmental vacancies, and 35 male candidates qualified in the specialized categories of Ex-Servicemen.

Candidates who have qualified in the paper II will now appear in medical examination, schedule for which will be released later.

