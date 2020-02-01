19,101 Additional Candidates Qualified in SSC Constable GD Called For CAPF Recruitment Process

SSC has called 19,101 additional candidates for CAPF recruitment process

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 19,101 candidates out of the 19,734 additional candidates who were declared qualified for PST process for Constable (GD) recruitment.

SSC had released list of 19,734 additional candidates for participating in the PET and PST process in order to fill up the increased vacancies in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Out of the 19,101 candidates, 8,431 are female and 10,670 are male. These candidates will appear for PST/PET event at 18 Recruitment Centres of all CAPFs across the country.

The admit cards for PET and PST is available on the CRPF website. The PET/PST event will be held from February 3 to February 20.

In the notice released by SSC, the Commission has clarified that out of the 19,734 additional candidates, 906 were declared qualified in the computer-based examination and shortlisted for PST/PET and were allowed to appear for the PST/PET round which was held from August 13 to October 5 last year.

Since 633 candidates appeared and their final result has already been prepared and submitted to SSC, such candidates (Qualified - 292 and Not Qualified - 341) are not being called again for Physical Standard Test.

Apart from this, 273 candidates who had not availed the opportunity to appear in PST/PET due to revision in result by SSC, are being given an opportunity to do it now. There admit cards have also been released on CRPF website.

Candidates can check the list of qualified and disqualified candidates on the SSC website.

Click here for more Jobs News