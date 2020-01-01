SSC Constable (GD) Exam: Over 19,000 Additionally Shortlisted For Physical Standard Test

SSC Constable GD PST revised list out @ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shortlisted 19,734 more candidates for the physical standard test (PST) of Constable selection process. Of these 8,588 candidates are female and 11,146 are male. The candidates have been selected on the basis of the scores obtained by them in the written test. The result was released on September 12 in which 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted for the PST. through this recruitment SSC would select candidates for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

Official Notification

The decision to add more candidates came after the Ministry of Home Affairs intimated a total of 60210 vacancies which was more than what SSC had notified earlier. "Due to the revision of vacancies in few States/ UTs, additional candidates have been shortlisted in an approximate ratio of 1:10 (vacancies: candidates). Keeping the above in view, 19,734 additional candidates (Female-8,588 and Male-11,146) have been shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST," said the Commission in a notice released on its website. MHA had announced the increase in vacancy number on November 26.

More than 30 lakh candidates had appeared for the written exam in February-March this year. The result was announced in June.

Candidates who made it to the merit list in June, appeared for physical standard test in August-October. A revised list of merit candidates was announced in September. The result of PST was announced on December 18.

