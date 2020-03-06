Staff Selection Commission Postpones CHSL 2018 Skill Test Result

SSC CHSL 2018 skill test result has been postponed

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the result declaration of Skill Test held for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' examination 2018. The Commission was due to announce the result for Skill Test today, i.e. on March 6, but has postponed the result declaration to March 17, 2020. The Commission has cited 'administrative reason' for postponing the result declaration.

SSC, on March 17, will release the result of SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test on its official website, 'ssc.nic.in'.

SSC conducts the selection process for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam in three stages - Computer Based exam (Tier I), Descriptive Paper (tier II), and Skill Test/Typing Test (Tier III).

SSC had released the CHSL Tier II result on February 25, 2020 and the marks of qualifying candidates in the tier II exam on March 2, 2020.

Based on the cut off set by SSC, 37 candidates qualified for the skill test for the posts of DEO, 1741 candidates qualified for the skill test for the post of DEO in C&AG, and 30,822 candidates qualified for typing test for the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, LDC, etc.

Candidates who qualify in the Skill Test will be called for Document Verification process. The final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier I and Tier II exams.

