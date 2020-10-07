SSC CHSL Exam From October 12, Admit Cards Released

SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam from October 12. Download admit card

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will resume holding exams for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts from October 12. The exam was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Fresh admit cards for the remaining candidates have already been released by several zones of the SSC. Candidates can login to their respective SSC zone and download their admit cards.

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (Eastern Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (Karnataka Kerala Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (Southern Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (North Eastern Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (Western Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (Madhya Pradesh Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (Central Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (North Western Chandigarh Region)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (Northern Region)

The Commission has decided to allow candidates with cough and fever to sit for the exam and has said it will make separate sitting arrangement for them.

This is the 2019 SSC CHSL exam.

SSC CHSL will be held from October 12 to 16 and October 19 to 21 and on October 26.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted for the next exam.

Meanwhile, SSC will hold the exam for selection of Junior Engineers from October 27 to 30.

The exam for SSC's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will be held from November 2 to 5.

