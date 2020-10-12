SSC CHSL Exam Begins For Remaining Candidates

SSC CHSL 2019 will be held till October 26.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has resumed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam today for those candidates who could not appear for the exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. SSC CHSL will be held from October 12 to 16 and October 19 to 21 and on October 26. Candidates with cough and fever have been allowed to sit for the exam and the SSC has said it will make separate sitting arrangement for them.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted to appear for the next stage exam which will be a descriptive paper.

After the SSC CHSL exam is over, the Commission will release the tentative answer key of the exam. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the answer key by paying Rs 100 per question within the time limit given by the Commission. The SSC will accept the objections through online mode only.

"Any representation regarding Answer Keys received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the answer keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer Keys shall be entertained later," the SSC has said in the notification of CHSL 2019 which was released in December, 2019.

