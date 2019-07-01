SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Exam Begins Tomorrow; Things To Know About Computer-Based Exam

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I exam will begin in computer-based mode tomorrow

SSC CHSL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the computer-based Tier I Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2018 tomorrow. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts and conclude on July 11, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can also access the mock test facility through the link available on regional SSC websites. Candidates who have not downloaded their CHSL Tier I exam admit card, should download their hall tickets immediately.

The computer-based CHSL examination that starts tomorrow will have four sections to be completed in one hour. The sections, namely English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness, will have 25 questions each.

The sections in the question paper will be displayed on the top bar of the screen during the examination. Questions in a section can be viewed by clicking on the section name.

Candidate will be allowed to shuffle between sections and questions anytime during the examination as per your convenience.

While answering questions in the computer-based CHSL exam, candidates will be able to mark answers in any of the following ways:

a. To select your answer, click on the button of one of the options

b. To deselect your chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the

Clear Response button

c. To change your chosen answer, click on the button of another option

d. To save your answer, you MUST click on the Save & Next button

e. To mark the question for review, click on the Mark for Review & Next button.

