SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Admit Card Update Expected Soon With less than 15 days left for the examination to begin, candidates can expect the SSC CHSL admit card soon. Candidates can download the same at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in as and when it is declared.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card Awaited; Check For Updates New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam on 4 March 2018. Candidates who have registered for the examination are waiting for their admit card. With less than 15 days left for the examination to begin, candidates can expect the SSC CHSL admit card soon. Candidates can download the same at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in as and when it is declared using their registration number/ name/ date of birth details.



SSC CHSL 2016 final result was declared on 16 February. A total of 6431 candidates have qualified for the posts notified for SSC CHSL 2016. A total of 2878 candidates have qualified for LDC post; 25 for Court Clerk, 3295 for Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant post and 233 for Data Entry Operator post.



SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern

Tier 1 exam will be objective type and will be computer based. It will be held from 4 March till 26 March 2018. The exam will consist of questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 60 minutes for the same. 'This examination tier will consist of Objective Type - Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.'



