SSC CGL Final Answer Key Released. Direct Link Here

SSC CGL answer key 2018: SSC has released the CGL final key on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL answer key 2018: Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the central hiring body which conducts recruitment examinations for various ministries and departments, has released the SSC CGL final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level examination 2018 Tier 1. SSC has released the CGL final key on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Commission had released the result of SSC CGL Tier I 2018 on August 20, 2019.

Final Answer Key – CGLE (Tier-I) 2018 – Click here

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper of candidates on 05.09.2019," an official statement from the Commission said.

According to the Commission, the candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper along with the final answer keys by using the link given on the official website.

This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e., upto October 4, 2019.

In related development, SSC released the admit cards for CGL Tier II exam for Central and Northern region candidates on the official websites recently. The admit cards for candidates in Northern and Central regions were delayed due to the revision in the scheduling of candidates for the CGL Tier II exam 2018.

The Central Region SSC had released the revised status and admit cards for candidates on September 4, while the Northern region released the admit card today, i.e. September 5.

According to a results status notification published by the Commission, the SSC CHSL results will be released on the official website on September 11. The Commission had released the SSC CHSL answer key for the computer-based Tier I exam held from July 1 to July 11, 2019 in July last week. SSC will be releasing the CHSL results at ssc.nic.in.

