SSC CGL 2019 Exam Notification In October

Candidates should follow the official website ssc.nic.in for updates.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the details of this year's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam on October 31. The registration process will continue till November 28. As of now, the Commission has not finalized the exam dates for CGL 2019 recruitment.

Last year, the SSC CGL notice was released in May. The exams, for selection to CGL posts, began a year after the recruitment was notified.

SSC is yet to release the final result of SSC CGL 2017 exam, though it has tentatively fixed the result date on November 15. The CGL 2018 selection process is underway.

CGL is held annually for filling up Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in various ministries/ departments/ organizations in the Government of India. SSC selects candidates for appointment on the basis of computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test. The computer based test which will be held in two tiers would assess the academic merit of the candidate. The difficulty level of the questions would range from matriculation level till graduation level.

CGL exam registers one of the higher participations among all the other exams conducted by SSC. In the CGL 2018 tier 1 exam, held in June this year, 8.37 lakh candidates out of 26 lakh registered candidates participated.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree from a recognized university can take the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.