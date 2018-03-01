SSC CGL Protests Instigated By 'Coaching Institutes With Vested Interests': Commission

The protesting candidates also demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations of scam on Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL ) tier II examination held recently.

Jobs | | Updated: March 01, 2018 14:08 IST
A delegation of protesting candidates met with the SSC Chairman

New Delhi:  Amid the candidates alleged a scam in the conduct of the CGL tier 2 examination and ongoing protests in front of the SSC office in New Delhi, the Commission has alleged that the protest is being 'actively instigated and sponsored by two Coaching Institutes/ agencies with vested interests'. The protesting candidates demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations of scam on Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL ) tier II examination held recently.

On February 17, 2018, on the first day of CGL tier 2 exam, SSC had to cancel the second shift exam at one venue -- Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate -- in New Delhi on the basis of "prime facie evidence it had received". According to the commission, "Prima-facie evidence clearly indicated that the entire episode was created by some unruly elements, with a malafide intention, to try to disrupt the examination".

The Commission had later announced that it will not conduct re-examination for the batch.

 "The Commission had agreed to meet the representatives of the agitating group yesterday and during that meeting, they were directed to furnish substantive evidence in support of their allegations," SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana said in a statement.

A statement from SSC said a delegation of protesting candidates met with the chairman with printouts of some questions of CGLE (Tier-II) 2017 and they were advised to provide concrete evidence in support of their allegations by 10.30 AM on March 3, 2018.


"They were informed that on receipt of such evidences, the Commission would, in consultation with the DoP&T, refer the matter to be enquired into by an independent Investigating Agency," the statement said.
 
Now the SSC CGL aspirants have taken the protests to social media also with the hashtag #SSCExamScam. Click here for more Jobs News
 

