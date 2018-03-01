SSC CGL Protests Instigated By 'Coaching Institutes With Vested Interests': Commission

On February 17, 2018, on the first day of CGL tier 2 exam, SSC had to cancel the second shift exam at one venue -- Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate -- in New Delhi on the basis of "prime facie evidence it had received". According to the commission, "Prima-facie evidence clearly indicated that the entire episode was created by some unruly elements, with a malafide intention, to try to disrupt the examination".
The Commission had later announced that it will not conduct re-examination for the batch.
"The Commission had agreed to meet the representatives of the agitating group yesterday and during that meeting, they were directed to furnish substantive evidence in support of their allegations," SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana said in a statement.
"They were informed that on receipt of such evidences, the Commission would, in consultation with the DoP&T, refer the matter to be enquired into by an independent Investigating Agency," the statement said.
#Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage protest near Lodhi Estate against alleged paper leak of SSC, demand a CBI investigation; police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/1kD3AsN3mT- ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Now the SSC CGL aspirants have taken the protests to social media also with the hashtag #SSCExamScam.
It's high time Government wakes up and pay heed to the clarion call from the protests against the SSC CGL mains paper leak and misconduct of exams by commission.#SSCExamScam@narendramodi@DoPTGoI@republic@PMOIndia@ZeeNews@timesofindia@CNBCTV18News@ANIpic.twitter.com/P6vdWXRGMT- Vishy Sourav (@VishySourav) March 1, 2018
Click here for more Jobs News
#SSCExamScam- Anil Kumar Seervi (@AnilKumarSeerv1) March 1, 2018
we want corruption free exam pic.twitter.com/C3SPHjeZGK