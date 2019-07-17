Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Announces Constable Recruitment Through Sports Quota

SSB Recruitment 2019 For 150 Constable Posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited application for recruitment to Constable (general duty) post. Through the said recruitment a total of 150 vacancies will be filled through Sports Quota. "The posts are temporary, but likely to be continued," said SSB in the job notice. Candidates must be matriculate and must be within 18-23 years of age. The last date of submission of applications will be 30 days from the day of publication of advertisement in Employment News and the advertisement was published in the July 13-July 19 weekly edition of the Employment News.

SSB Constable Job Notification

While SC/ST/Ex-servicemen & female candidates are exempted from payment of fees, others have to pay Rs 100 towards application fees.

"Players who have participated in any recognized International events representing the country since 01.01.2017 or Players participated in last Olympic Games, World Cups and Asian Games or Players who have won Medal in recognized National Level sports tournament since 01.01.2017 are eligible criteria to apply for the Constable (general duty) post along with the educational qualification and age criteria, cites the job notice.

For remote areas (Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir State, Lahaul Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Union territory of Lakshadweep) the last date is 37 days from the day of publication of advertisement in Employment News, reads the job notice.

Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in.

