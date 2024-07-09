Jammu And Kashmir SSB Supervisor Exam 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Access

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the Supervisor Exam 2024 result. Those who appeared in the examination can access the results by visiting the official website . The written examination for the post of supervisor, Social Welfare Department, District Cadre was held on June 23. This recruitment drive aims to fill 201 positions.

JKSSB Supervisor Result 2024: Steps to Check

Go to the official website of JKSSB, jkssb.nic.in.

Select the result link available on the home page.

A new page will open.

Click the link to open a new PDF file.

Check the result and download the page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The official notice states that the result/scoresheet is based on candidates' performance in the OMR-based examination. The selection criteria include 95 marks for the objective-type multiple-choice exam and 5 marks for candidates with home science, child development, or sociology as one of their subjects.

"Mere inclusion in the result/score sheet does not guarantee that a candidate will be called for document verification or be included in the select list. Candidates must meet other eligibility conditions as specified, and the decision of the Board in this regard shall be final," the official notice specifies.

The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will invite candidates who meet the merit criteria for document verification, with the schedule to be announced in due course.

For more details, candidates can visit the official JKSSB website.