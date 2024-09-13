Senior Bureaucrat Amrit Mohan Prasad Appointed Sashastra Seema Bal Chief

The SSB guards country's frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan (Representational Image)

Senior IPS officer Amrit Mohan Prasad was on Friday appointed as the Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), according to an official order.

Mr Prasad, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, is presently working as Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Mr Prasad's appointment to the post of Director General, SSB for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2025, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The SSB guards the country's frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.

The vacancy necessitated after SSB chief Daljit Singh Chaudhary was appointed as the DG of Border Security Force (BSF) on August 28.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)