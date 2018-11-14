SSB Odisha Advertises More Than 800 Lecturer Posts

State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released a notification for recruitment of Lecturers in various disciplines. There are a total of 833 vacancies to be filled. The last date to apply for these vacancies is December 11, 2018. The selection process will comprise of a written test, and career and viva-voce test. For the candidates who are selected Scale of Pay will be Rs.9,300 - Rs.34,800 carrying a Grade Pay of Rs.4,600 (Matrix - 10 as per 7th Pay Matrix) for the Non-Government Aided Colleges of the state in different subjects. The posts are temporary but likely to be made permanent in future.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess a Master's Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade with a second class in the Bachelor's Degree. The minimum required percentage in post-graduation is 50% for SC/ST candidates.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 42 years as on September 1, 2018. Age relaxation will be applicable as per rules.

Note: Candidates are advised to check the official recruitment notification for details on eligibility criteria.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website: www.ssbodisha.nic.in. The application fee is Rs. 500 for unreserved category candidates and Rs. 200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test. Career assessment carries 25 marks, written test carries 165 marks and viva-voce carries 10 marks.

Click here for more Jobs News