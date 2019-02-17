SSB Odisha Admit Card For Lecturer Recruitment Released At Ssbodisha.nic.in

SSB Odisha has released admit card for lecturer recruitment exam

State Selection Board, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha has released the admit card for written exam for the Post of Lecturers in Non-Government Aided Colleges. Candidates who applied for the Lecturer recruitment can download their admit cards using their application number. SSB, Odisha had advertised 833 posts of Lecturers (DP Posts) in the SCALE of Pay is Rs.9,300 - Rs.34,800 carrying a Grade Pay of Rs.4,600 (Matrix - 10 as per 7th Pay Matrix) for the Non-Government Aided Colleges of the state in different subjects.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website: https://www.ssbodisha.nic.in/

Step two: Click on the 'Download admit card' link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter your application number.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

The written test will carry 165 marks and is of objective type. The duration for the written test is 3 hours.

The selection shall be done on the basis of career assessment test, written examination, and viva-voce. The career assessment test will carry 25 marks, written examination will carry 165 marks, and viva-voce will carry 10 marks.

As per the official recruitment notice, "The candidates shall be called for interview by the State Selection Board in order of merit equal to 03 times of the number of vacancies in any subject, if the vacancies are 05 or below, 15 candidates shall be called for the same by the State Selection Board."

