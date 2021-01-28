SEBI Declares Assistant Manager Exam Result

SEBI result 2021 is available on the official website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared the result of the exam held on January 17 for the selection of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). The result is available on the official website. The SEBI had announced to fill the vacancies in General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research and Official Language streams and an official notification was released on March 7, 2020.Close to 1.4 lakh candidates had applied for this recruitment.

SEBI Result

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests and one personal interview round. The computer based test will have questions from the respective discipline, English language and General Awareness.

Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be eligible to appear for the next exam scheduled in February-March.

In a recent notification, the SEBI has said that paper 2 of the second examination for Information Technology Stream (Coding test) will be held on March 14. It has asked concerned candidates to choose their centre of preference for appearing in the paper. "Paper 1 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream shall be held on February 27, 2021 along with other streams. Separate call letters for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Phase II would be issued for candidates who clear Phase I of Information Technology Stream," it has notified.

