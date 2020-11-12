SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Selection: Know About Virtual Interview Schedule

SBI SCO interview schedule available at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has adopted virtual interview method to select Specialist Cadre Officers. Personal interview, which is the only selection process in this recruitment, is being held by SBI through video conferencing. From among the various posts under the Specialist Officer Cadre for which announcements were made earlier this year, the interview of candidates who had applied for Data Translator, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise and Technology Architecture), Risk Specialist, and Portfolio Management Specialist posts will be held in November-December.

The interview for Data Translator, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise and Technology Architecture) posts will be held from November 23 to December 1. The reporting time for the interview is 9.30 am. Complete Schedule

The interview for Risk Specialist and Portfolio Management Specialist posts will be held on December 4-5. Complete Schedule

No written exam was held for these posts.

"Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for the interview (if called)," SBI had notified earlier through the job notice.

"Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank's website. No hard copy will be sent," it had also notified.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the scores obtained by the candidates in the interview. "Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off arks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit," SBI has said.

