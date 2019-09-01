SBI Invites Application From MBBS Candidates For Medical Officer Post

SBI Recruitment 2019 For Bank Medical Officer (BMO) Post

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from candidates with MBBS degree for recruitment to Bank Medical Officer (BMO) post. A total of 56 vacancies have been announced by SBI for the recruitment.

Apply Online

As a BMO, candidates will be attending to ailments of Officers/ Dependents/ Pensioners calling at the Bank's Dispensary, arrange tie ups with Hospitals and Diagnostic centres, organise wellness camps/ talks and carrying out preventive health care measures for SBI employees, etc.

"BMOs will not be permitted to undertake private practice. BMOs may be permitted to attend One Local Medical Conference and One National Medical Conference, subject to approval on case to case basis, for updation of their knowledge and skills," reads the job notice.

Candidates should note that this is a modification to an earlier advertisement released on May 21. Candidates who had applied then, need not apply again and their candidature will be considered for the process, said the bank.

Candidates with higher educational qualification can also apply for the post

MBBS candidates should have minimum 5 years' experience as a General Practitioner. For candidates with higher educational qualification, the post qualification work experience is 3 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.

The last date for submission of applications, online at sbi.co.in, is September 19.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.