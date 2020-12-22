SBI PO Preliminary Exam Begins Next Week, Admit Cards Soon

SBI PO admit card can be expected soon. The exam will be held from December 31.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will begin the preliminary exam for selection of bank probationary officers (PO) on December 31. The exam will be held till January 5. SBI PO admit cards for the exam can be expected soon.

The result of the SBI PO prelims exam will be released in the third week of January, 2021.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be issued admit cards to appear for the main exam on Januaru 29, 2021.

The SBI conducts pre-exam training for probationary officer (PO) exam. These trainings are held before the commencement of the exam to acquaint candidates from SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community with the exam pattern. Admit cards for the candidates who had opted to avail the training is available on the official website of the SBI.

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS also gives pre-exam training to candidates of SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community category for all the exams it conducts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-exam trainings were put on hold.

However, for the PO 2020 exam, the SBI has said that in view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may, depending on feasibility, hold the training through physical classes or by way of online tools.

