SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2018: Registration Process Over, What's Next?

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2018: Registration Process Over, Whats Next? New Delhi: Online registration for SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) is over. Candidates who have registered for the exam should now focus on preparation as the prelims is scheduled to be held in March/ April 2018. Main exam for SBI JA recruitment will be held on 12 May 2018. In January, SBI came up with the biggest recruitment news of the year by announcing more than 9000 vacancies. Online registration continued till 10 February 2018 and candidates were allowed to apply for vacancies in one State only.



SBI JA Registration Concludes: What's Next?

Candidates, who have registered for the exam, should download the application form and save its printout for future reference. The last date for printing application is 25 February 2018.



Admit card for the pre exam training will be released on 25 February 2018. SBI conducts pre exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ XS and religious minority community. Candidates who have requested for the training, during online application submission, should download the admit card by entering the registration number and password/ date of birth from the Bank's website.



Admit card for the preliminary exam will be available from 1 March 2018 (tentative). SBI will also release 'acquaint yourself booklet' from the website regarding the exam.



The preliminary exam will comprise of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to attempt all the questions. The objective question paper will consist of questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability; each section will have a separate timing of 20 minutes each.



