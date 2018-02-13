SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2018: Registration Process Over, What's Next?

SBI JA Registration Concludes: What's Next?
Candidates, who have registered for the exam, should download the application form and save its printout for future reference. The last date for printing application is 25 February 2018.
Admit card for the pre exam training will be released on 25 February 2018. SBI conducts pre exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ XS and religious minority community. Candidates who have requested for the training, during online application submission, should download the admit card by entering the registration number and password/ date of birth from the Bank's website.
The preliminary exam will comprise of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to attempt all the questions. The objective question paper will consist of questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability; each section will have a separate timing of 20 minutes each.