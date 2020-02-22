Over 2,000 New Candidates Selected For SBI Junior Associate Post

The new list of selected candidates is available on the official website of the SBI.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has provisionally selected more than 2,000 candidates, who were earlier in the waiting list, for the Junior Associates post. The selection is provisional and is subject to qualifying the local language test and document verification. The new list of selected candidates is available on the official website of the SBI.

Check Result

The selection is provisional and is subject to qualifying the local language test and document verification. The new list of selected candidates is available on the official website of the SBI.

The recruitment was announced in April, 2019 and a total of 8653 vacancies were announced.

Selection to Junior Associate post, which is a clerical cadre post, is through two phases of exams and a test of opted local language.

SBI had made a waiting list of more than 4000 candidates. "A wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result," the job notification, released in April, reads.

A new recruitment for filling 8,000 Junior Associates post was announced in January. The preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February/ March, 2020 and main examination will be conducted tentatively on April 19.

Click here for more Jobs News