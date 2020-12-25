SBI Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre Post) Final Result Declared

SBI Junior Associates final result has been declared

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result of the exam held for selection of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). This is a clerical cadre post. Results have been declared based on the main exam held on October 31 and November 7. The list of selected candidates is available on the official website of the SBI.

SBI Junior Associates Final Result

"The Selection is Provisional and subject to qualifying the proficiency test in local language(s), fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in the job advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20 dated 03.01.2020 and correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration," the SBI has said.

"The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months. Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank, failing which their probation will be extended till completion of the same," the Bank has said.

"Further, before the probation period comes to an end, the performance of the newly recruited employees will be evaluated and the probation period of those employees whose performance fails to meet Bank's expectation, may be extended," it has added about the probation period.

Click here for more Jobs News