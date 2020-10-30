SBI Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre) Main Exam Tomorrow

SBI clerk main exam will be held on October 31.

The main exam for selection to Junior Associates (clerical cadre) post in the State Bank of India (SBI) will be held on October 31. For the main exam candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held in February-March.

The main exam would have questions from financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours and 40 minutes.

There will be separate timing for each of the sections in the test.

The questions in objective tests, except for the test of General English, will be in English and Hindi.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in which 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

After the main exam there will be a test of the local language opted by the candidate. "Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified," reads the official notification.

