SBI Clerk Exam 2018: Khasi Added For Meghalaya As A Specified Language

To fill the regular and backlog clerks vacancies, SBI had announced a total of 9366 vacancies. Online registration of application and payment of fees of SBI clerk recruitment was concluded by February 10, 2018.
SBI's Central Recruitment & Promotion Department has recently notified new dates for recruitment process of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) or Clerks in Clerical Cadre in the bank.
The bank has informed that the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held tentatively in the month of March/April' 2018 has been deferred and it will now be held tentatively in the month June/July'2018.
The bank has also changed the dates for download of call letter for preliminary examination from the existing March 1 to June 6, 2018.
The SBI Clerks Main examination will be held on August 5, 2018 for which the call letters will be released on July 23, 2018.
All the new dates are tentative, according to a statement from General Manager, Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, SBI.
The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary & main examination) and test of specified opted local language.
SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination (online) consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks and will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections.
