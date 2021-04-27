SBI Invites Applications To Fill 5,000 Junior Associate (Clerical Cadre) Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to recruit Junior Associates.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to recruit Junior Associates. Application forms are available online. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before May 17.

Apply Online

Job Notification

"Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project," the SBI has said.

A total of 5,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will be selected through two exams-- preliminary and main-- and a test of the local language.

Graduates, between 20-28 years of age as on April 1, are eligible for the post.

"Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 16.08.2021," the SBI has mentioned in the job notice.

"Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally elected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 16.08.2021," it has added.

The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of 6 months. "

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs.29,000/- per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates," the bank has said.

Click here for more Jobs News