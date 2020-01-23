SBI Begins Application For Recruitment Of Armourers In Clerical Cadre

SBI Clerk 2020: SBI has begun the application process for recruitment of Armourers in Clerical Cadre

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for recruitment of Armourers in the Clerical Cadre. The vacancies are meant only for Ex-servicemen. The application process will conclude on February 12, 2020. Candidates will be selected through an online test which will be held on March 8. SBI had announced 29 vacancies of Armourers in the Clerical cadre out of which 26 are meant for candidates in the unreserved category.

An applicant must have passed 10+2 exam or its equivalent or possess armed forces certificate equivalent to 10+2. In terms of technical qualification, the applicant should have been Armourer Grade I while in the service and should be fully qualified in Armament course conducted by Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in 1st class.

The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 45 years. The candidate must fulfill both the age limit and educational qualification as on September 30, 2019.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment through the career portal of SBI website, 'sbi.co.in/careers. Applicants are exempted from paying any application fee.

The selection process will comprise an online test and an interview. The weightage of the online test is 100 marks and that of interview is 25 marks. If number of applications is less, Bank reserves the right to select the candidates through shortlisting and interview, instead of online test and interview.

