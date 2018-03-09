RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Apply Online For 1302 Informatics Assistant Vacancies In Rajasthan

Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: March 8, 2018
Last date to apply online: April 6, 2018
Last date to submit application fee: April 6, 2018
Eligibility Criteria
The candidate should have a graduation degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science and Engineering or Electronics or Electronics and Communications or Communication Technology.
Or the candidate should have a three year diploma in Computer Science or Engineering/ Computer Application/ Communication Technology or a Post Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Applications.
Or the candidate should have a diploma in Computer Science/ Computer Application/ Communication Technology from an institute affiliated with an approved University.
Or the candidate should have a graduate degree with an 'O' level certificate from National Institute of Electronics Information Technology, Government of India/ DOEACC.
Or the candidate should have a graduate degree with a Computer Operator and Programming Assistant/ Data Operation and Computer Software certificate under the Vocational Training scheme of Government of India.
The candidate must have 20 wpm typing speed in both Hindi and English.
The candidate should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and must understand Rajasthani culture.
The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years.
Application Process
