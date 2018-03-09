RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Apply Online For 1302 Informatics Assistant Vacancies In Rajasthan RSMSSB has notified the direct recruitment for Informatics Assistant direct recruitment Exam 2018.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified the direct recruitment for Informatics Assistant direct recruitment Exam 2018. The recruitment will be done for Information Technology and Communications Department. There are 1302 vacancies for Informatics Assistant post. The application process is being conducted online through the official website of RSMSSB. The tentative date for examination will be in May 2018. The date for examination will be released on the official website in due time.





Important Dates



Commencement of online application process: March 8, 2018

Last date to apply online: April 6, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: April 6, 2018



Eligibility Criteria



The candidate should have a graduation degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science and Engineering or Electronics or Electronics and Communications or Communication Technology.





Or the candidate should have a three year diploma in Computer Science or Engineering/ Computer Application/ Communication Technology or a Post Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Applications.





Or the candidate should have a diploma in Computer Science/ Computer Application/ Communication Technology from an institute affiliated with an approved University.





Or the candidate should have a graduate degree with an 'O' level certificate from National Institute of Electronics Information Technology, Government of India/ DOEACC.





Or the candidate should have a graduate degree with a Computer Operator and Programming Assistant/ Data Operation and Computer Software certificate under the Vocational Training scheme of Government of India.





The candidate must have 20 wpm typing speed in both Hindi and English.





The candidate should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and must understand Rajasthani culture.



The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years.



Application Process



The online application can be filled on the official website of RSMSSB (www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). The application fee for general candidates and creamy layer OBC candidates is Rs. 450. The application fee for non-creamy layer OBC category candidates belonging to Rajasthan state is Rs. 350. The application fee for special category candidates and SC/ST candidates from Rajasthan is Rs. 250.





Click here for more



