RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Application Begins For 1832 Agriculture Supervisor Posts

RSMSSB has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Agriculture Supervisor. The last date to register for the exam is August 3, 2018. The recruitment is being done for total 1832 vacant posts. The selection will be done trough performance in a written test. The test will be of 2 hours duration and carry 100 questions carrying 4 marks each.

Important Dates

Last date to register online: August 3, 2018

Last date for printing application form: August 3, 2018

Last date to pay fee online/at kiosk: August 3, 2018



Eligibility

Candidate must have completed B.Sc. Agriculture or B.Sc. Agriculture Honors from a recognized university in India or should have done 10+2 with agriculture in senior madhyamik as per the old scheme or should have done uchch madhyamik with agriculture as per the old scheme.

The candidate should also have working knowledge of Devnagri script and must possess knowledge of the culture and traditions of Rajasthan.

Application Process

Application will be online and candidates would need to first create SSO ID and password. SSO id and password could be genertaed by registering on www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in. After creation of SSO Id and password, candidate would be able to apply for stenographer post at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

