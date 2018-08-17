Rajasthan RSMSSB To Recruit For Pharmacist Post

RSMSSB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018; Apply Now

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission has begun the application process for the Pharmacist Direct Recruitment Exam 2018. The application process will end on September 15, 2018. There are a total of 1736 vacancies. Candidates can apply online or through e-mitra kiosk or jan suvidha centres. The tentative date for the recruitment exam is October 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have a Diploma in Pharmacy and should be a registered pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council.

The candidate should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and should also have knowledge of Rajasthani culture and traditions.

Application Process

Candidates who are eligible for the post will have to first create their SSO Id and password if not already done. After creating SSO Id they would need to login and complete the application process.

The application fee for General and Creamy-layer BC and OBC candidates is Rs. 450. Application fee for Non-creamy layer OBC candidates from Rajasthan is Rs. 350. The application fee for specially-abled candidates and those from SC or ST category from Rajasthan is Rs. 250.

Advertisement

AIIMS, Rishikesh Notifies Recruitment For 668 Nursing Officer, Other Posts; Check Details

Bharat Electronics Limited To Recruit Engineers, 147 Vacancies

Teaching Jobs Notified By Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan For More Than 8000 Posts

Delhi Government Calls Graduates With Smart Phones For Field Surveyor Job

Click here for more Jobs News