Delhi Government Notifies Field Surveyor Recruitment; 7000 Vacancies For Graduates

Government Jobs In Delhi For Graduates; 7000 Field Surveyor Posts

Delhi government has announced jobs for graduates who have good typing skill on Smart phones. 7000 vacancies have been announced by the Planning Department of Government of NCT, Delhi for the post of Field Surveyor. The short-term basis recruitment will require the selected candidates to collect the data of each individual member of household through mobile app by door to door visit. Applicants must have smart phone. The last date to apply for the post is August 31, 2018. Interested candidates shall have to apply online at des.delhigovt.nic.in.

Retired teachers/ retired govt. officials / Civil Defense Volunteers etc. can also apply for the post. The field work for collection of data will be carried out during October-November, 2018

In another development, the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Delhi has invited applications for 1 year full time Certificate Course at World Class Skill Centre (WCSC). Candidates who have cleared class 12 can apply for the course till August 25, 2018. Courses offered are Hospitality Operations, Retail Services, Digital Marketing & Web Developer and Finance Executive. WCSC has been set up in technical collaboration with the Government of Singapore.

