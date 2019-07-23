Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Result For Woman Supervisor Post

RSMSSB Mahila Supervisor Result Out

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) or the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the result for the Mahila Supervisor post. The RSMSSB Mahila Supervisor result is available on the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment was notified in 2018 and the exam was held in March 2019. A total of 600 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The Board has also released the final answer key of the exam held in March.

RSMSSB Mahila Supervisor Result

The Board has also released the result for Agriculture Supervisor along with the final answer key. Download result

The Board decides the result of an exam on the basis of the final answer key. The preliminary answer key is released after the completion of the exam and candidates are allowed to raise objections to it, if there's any along with relevant documents. The experts decided by the Board consider the issues raised by the candidates and release a final answer key based on which the results are decided.

