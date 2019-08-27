Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Junior Assistant Exam Admit Card

RSMSSB Junior Assistant recruitment exam admit card released

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Clerk Grade II/ Junior Assistant Recruitment announced in 2018. The number of vacancies advertised for Clerk Grade II was 338 and the number of vacancies advertised for Junior Assistant was 10,917. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download their admit card for the exam.

RSMSSB Junior Assistant Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official RSMSSB website: http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step two: Click on the 'Admit Card' tab.

Step three: Click on the link provided for Clerk Grade II/ Junior Assistant Admit card.

Step four: Select the exam from the drop down menu, then enter your application number, date of birth and security code and submit.

Step five: Download and take a print out of your e-admit card.

RSMSSB Clerk, Junior Assistant Admit Card: Download Link

The selection process for Clerk Grade II and Junior Assistant will be conducted in two phases. The phase I examination will have two papers. Each paper will be of 3 hours duration and will carry maximum 100 marks. Paper I will have questions from General Knowledge, General Science, and Mathematics. Paper II will have questions from General Hindi and General English.

Candidates equal to three times the number of advertised vacancies will be called for the phase II examination. To be eligible for phase II examination, a candidate must score minimum 40 per cent marks in each paper in Phase I examination.

