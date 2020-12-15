RRC recruitment: South Western Railway invites applications for apprenticeship

The South Western Railway has invited applications for apprenticeship. Application forms for the apprenticeship are available online at the official website of the South Western Railway. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before January 9, 2021.

Apply Online

Candidates who have registered with local employment exchange falling in Karnataka and adjoining districts of states served by South Western Railway which are Tamil Nadu (Dharmapuri, Salem and Vellore), Andhra Pradesh (Anantapur and Chittor), Maharashtra (Sangli) and Goa will be given preference, the South Western Railway has said.

Railway recruitment cell (RRC) has been nominated as nodal agency for obtaining online applications from interested candidates and preparation of their merit list, it has said.

A total of 1,004 vacancies will be filled.

Vacancy Details

Hubballi Division: 287 posts

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi: 217 posts

Bengaluru Division: 280 posts

Mysuru Division: 177 posts

Central Workshop, Mysuru: 43 posts

Selection to apprenticeship will be on the basis of percentage of mark secured by the candidate in Class 10 and the marks secured in ITI. The average of marks in the matriculation and ITI will be considered for the final merit list.

Candidates who have passed Class 10 exams securing more than 50% marks and have National Trade Certificate (ITI qualification) in the trades for which the recruitment is being done are eligible for this job. ITI certificate must be issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training. Candidates should be within 15-24 years of age.

Click here for more Jobs News