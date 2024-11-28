Advertisement

South Eastern Railway Invites Applications For 1,785 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1785 posts. The registration process began on November 28 with a deadline set for December 27.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Applicants must be between 15 to 24 years.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be 10th pass from a recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 15 to 24 years as of January 1, 2025. 

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria

The age mentioned in the Matriculation certificate or Birth certificate will be considered.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list created for each trade, which will be compiled using the marks obtained in Matriculation exams. A minimum of 50% aggregate marks in Matriculation is required for eligibility. The percentage will be calculated by considering the total marks from all subjects, not just individual subjects or groups of subjects.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 is required, except for SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates who are exempt from the fee. Payment can be made via Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or E-Wallet. Further details are available on the South Eastern Railway's official website.

Check detailed notification here

