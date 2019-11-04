Railway RRC MTS Recruitment Exam Date Yet To Be Announced

This is the second major recruitment drive being conducted by the RRC.

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is yet to announce the exam dates for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment. The RRC MTS exam date was supposed to be announced after October 31. A total of 152 vacancies in MTS posts in the commercial department of Northern Railway will be filled by RRC through this recruitment. Class 10th pass and ITI certified candidates will take the exam.

"Candidate should be in readiness to appear for the written test at short notice after the last date for submission is over," the job notification released by RRC reads.

This is the second major recruitment drive being conducted by the RRC. The mega recruitment drive of RRC is for the group D posts. The RRC group D recruitment is in fact the biggest recruitment announced by the railways in 2019. 1,03,769 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment and 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered for the same. The exam date for RRC group D recruitment is yet to be declared as well.

A railway official, when asked about RRC group D exam date, told NDTV that the dates will be announced once the national transporter finalizes an exam conducting agency. The railways will handover recruitment exams to an external agency. As per the official, the selection of the agency is in the final stage.

Exam date for another big recruitment of railways, the RRB NTPC, will also be declared after the finalization of the exam agency.

