RRB Recruitment 2018: Date Announced For Computer-Based Test For ALP, Technician Posts; Exam In August

Indian Railway Announces Date For Computer-Based Test For ALP, Technician Posts

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally announced the examination schedule for the first stage examination for recruitment of ALP and Technicians advertised under CEN 01/2018. candidates who had applied for the recruitment had been waiting anxiously for the exam date. The first stage exam will be a computer-based test.

The first stage computer-based test will begin on August 9, 2018. RRB Will also make mock test available for the candidates on its website. The mock test link will be activated on July 26, 2018.

Apart form the mock test, RRB will also release the exam city, exam date, and session for individual candidates on Regional RRB Websites on July 26, 2018.

The admit cards will be made available to the candidate, 4 days prior to the date of their CBT, that is if a candidate's exam in on August 9, then their admit card will be available for download on August 5, 2018.

For the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians, the computer based test will be of 60 minutes duration and will constitute 75 questions. The questions will be from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General awareness on current affairs. The questions will be of objective type and will adhere to the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts.

RRB is yet to announce the exam schedule for recruitment advertised under CEN 02/2018.

