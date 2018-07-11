RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railway Releases Application Status For Recruitment Under CEN 01/2018, CEN 02/2018

Indian Railway Releases Application Status For Group C, D Posts

Railway Recruitment Board has released the application status for candidates who have applied for Group C and Group D posts advertised under CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018. All such candidates who have applied for the Group C and Group D recruitment, can check their application status on the regional RRB website. Candidate must make sure to check their application status on the regional RRB's website, to which they have applied for.

RRB Recruitment 2018: How to check Application Status?

Step one: Go to Regional RRB website.

Step two: Click on the respective link for CEN 01/2018 or CEN 02/2018 recruitment application status link.

Step three: Login to your candidate profile using correct credentials.

Step four: After you are logged in, check your application status.

The link to check the application status will be active till July 20, 2018 till midnight.

RRB is yet to announce the exam date for the recruitment advertised under CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018. The Computer Based Written Tests for Assistant Loco Pilot /Technicians and Level-I posts will tentatively be held in August/September, 2018.



