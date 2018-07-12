RRB Recruitment 2018: Exam Date Not Released Yet; Check Exam Pattern

There is no word yet on the examination date for the Group C and Group D recruitment advertised by Indian Railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has only given tentative schedule for the exam and has released that the exam will be conducted in August or September and the board is yet to release the exact exam date. In the original recruitment notice, the tentative date for the computer based test was April or May 2018.

RRB, however, recently released the application status for the applicants who have registered for the recruitment exam.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern

While the date for the exam is awaited, it is prudent for candidates to be aware of the exam pattern and prepare accordingly for the exam. The first stage of the exam will be a computer based test.

For the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians, the computer based test will be of 60 minutes duration and will constitute 75 questions. The questions will be from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General awareness on current affairs. The questions will be of objective type and will adhere to the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts.

For the various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix, the selection process will involve a Computer Based Test(CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. The Computer Based Test will be of 90 minutes duration and constitute 100 questions. The questions will be from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General awareness on current affairs.

General category candidates would need minimum 40% marks to qualify in the exam. For OBC, SC, and ST category candidates, minimum qualifying marks is 30%. The percentages of marks may be relaxed by 2% for PWD candidates.

