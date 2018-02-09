RRB Clarifies On Age Limit Issue Over CEN 01/ 2018 Recruitment

With more than 27000 job vacancy, Indian Railways recruitment notification was not received well by candidates: the reason being decrease in upper age limit. Candidates, who followed the recruitment notification of 2014, had been complaining of the upper age limit issue. 'This has deprived many aspirants from applying for the recruitment.
However the railways have cleared the air over this confusion. Railways will reduce the age limit relaxation phase wise over a period of 4 years. For this year, the upper age limit is 28 years.
Comments
On 3 February 2018, RRBs released Centralized Employment Notification, CEN 01/ 2018. It can be considered as one of the biggest recruitment of the year. It is after 3 years, the Board has come up with the recruitment process, but with a reduced age limit thus depriving thousands of aspirants from applying. Candidates, who have been preparing for the exam for 3 years, have been affected the most.
