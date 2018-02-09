RRB Clarifies On Age Limit Issue Over CEN 01/ 2018 Recruitment Through an official notification, Indian Railways has made it clear that the upper age limit set for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician post is 27 years, as per para 137(2)(ii) of the Indian Railway Establishment Manual Vol.I revised in 1989(Reprint in 2009).

In response to the hue and cry over upper age limit in the recent railway recruitment ( CEN 01/ 2018 ), RRBs have clarified on the matter. Through an official notification, Indian Railways has made it clear that the upper age limit set for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician post is 27 years, as per para 137(2)(ii) of the Indian Railway Establishment Manual Vol.I revised in 1989(Reprint in 2009). The Board further mentions that as a temporary measure Ministry of Railways had allowed a relaxation of 3 years, till 3 February 2015. As per the manual, the upper age limit for OBC candidates is 30 years and SC/ ST is 32 years.With more than 27000 job vacancy, Indian Railways recruitment notification was not received well by candidates: the reason being decrease in upper age limit. Candidates, who followed the recruitment notification of 2014, had been complaining of the upper age limit issue. 'This has deprived many aspirants from applying for the recruitment.However the railways have cleared the air over this confusion. Railways will reduce the age limit relaxation phase wise over a period of 4 years. For this year, the upper age limit is 28 years. 'Therefore, after 03.02.2015, the aforesaid relaxation is not available. However, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, this is being reduced in a phased manner over a period of 4 years.'On 3 February 2018, RRBs released Centralized Employment Notification, CEN 01/ 2018. It can be considered as one of the biggest recruitment of the year. It is after 3 years, the Board has come up with the recruitment process, but with a reduced age limit thus depriving thousands of aspirants from applying. Candidates, who have been preparing for the exam for 3 years, have been affected the most.