RRB Recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern, Mark Scheme For ALP, Technician Exam Released; Admit Card Soon

RRB Recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern, Mark Scheme For ALP, Technician Exam

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the section-wise marks distribution for the first stage computer based test for the recruitment of ALP and Technician. The exam will begin on August 9, 2018. The test will comprise 4 sections and will be of one hour duration. The total number of questions in the test will be 75.

The four sections in the question paper will be Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs.

There will be 20 questions in mathematics section, 25 questions in General Intelligence and Reasoning, 20 questions in General Science, and 10 questions in the General Awareness and Current Affairs section.

The official notification released by RRB however also mentions that the section-wise distribution is only indicative in nature and there might be some variations in the actual question paper.

RRB is also expected to release mock test link today on its official website and regional RRB websites. The mock test would help candidates to understand the exam pattern and modalities of the exam in a better manner.

RRB will also release the exam city, date and session for the registered candidates soon and will release the respective admit cards 4 days before the exam.

