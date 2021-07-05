Railways' NTPC Exams To Be Held In 76 Cities For Over 2.78 Lakh Candidates

RRB NTPC Exams To Be Held In 76 Cities For Over 2.78 Lakh Candidates

The Computer Based Test or CBT for the seventh phase of non-technical popular category or NTPC recruitment exams conducted by the Indian Railways will be held in 76 cities in about 260 centers across country under strict COVID-19 protocol, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement. The Ministry has also said the examinations conducted by one of its recruitment bodies, Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, will be held using 'SD-50 module' permitting utilization of 50% capacity available at centers to ensure adequate social distancing.

The statement also said most of the RRB NTPC candidates are allotted centers in their home state.

"Where it is not possible to allot within the state, the candidates have been accommodated in the neighbouring state having Rail connectivity," it said.

In a notification released recently, after the candidates protested online, the RRBs said the examinations will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31.

Downloading of RRB NTPC admit cards will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

"Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 7th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application," the statement said.

"RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by the government ensuring social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitizers, curtailing shifts for conducting exams," it said.

The examinations will be held across the country for approximately 2.78 lakh candidates, the RRB NTPC notification released last week said.

