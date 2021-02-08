RRB NTPC Fourth Phase Exam From February 15, Admit Cards This Week

RRB NTPC fourth phase will commence on February 15.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have scheduled the fourth phase of the NTPC exam from February 15 to March 3. Close to 15 lakh candidates will appear for the exam in this phase. While the candidates have already been informed about city and date of the exam and those concerned have also been issued the free travelling authority, the RRB NTPC admit cards will be available from February 11.

"The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases," the RRBs have said.

This is the first exam of the RRB NTPC exam which is being held for the selection of candidates to railways' non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be called for subsequent stages of exams.

Over 1.26 crore candidates have registered for this exam which is being to fill a total of 35,208 vacancies. The exam had started on December 28 and is currently in the third phase.

"Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, blue tooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wrist watches or any other communication devices or pen, pencil, wallet, purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments etc. are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall," the notice released by the RRBs says.

