RRB NTPC: Admit Cards For Fourth Phase Exam Today

RRB NTPC: Admit card for fourth phase exam is scheduled to be released today.

For the fourth phase of RRB NTPC exam, the admit cards will be released today. The RRB NTPC fourth phase exam begins on February 15 and will be held till March 3. According to the data shared by the railway recruitment boards (RRB), close to 16 lakh candidates will sit for the exam which is being held for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

Over 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam.

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC admit card from the official website of the boards using their registration details.

On Wednesday, the RRBs said that an additional exam date has been added in the fourth phase. As per the new schedule, RRB NTPC exam will also be held on February 22. Candidates whose exam has been scheduled on this day will be informed about the exam city and date today at 5 pm.

RRBs notify candidates about the exam city and date 10 days prior to the exam. The admit card is released 4 days prior to the exam.

This exam is the first selection test for NTPC posts. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be called to appear in subsequent stages of selection.

